GoPro, Inc. (NYSE:GPRO) Director Kenneth A. Goldman Buys 5,000 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NYSE:GPRO) Director Kenneth A. Goldman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00.

GPRO opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

