Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. 175,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 64.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Great Elm Capital by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

