Great Elm Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEG) Director Jason W. Reese Buys 328,686 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEG) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 328,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $782,272.68.

Shares of NYSE GEG opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

