Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,372 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $502,022. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Green Dot stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,644.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

