Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. On the flip side, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDOT. decreased their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.77. 9,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,016. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,578.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $502,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,992 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,749,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

