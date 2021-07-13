Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NYSE:GTEC) Director Peter Wang Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NYSE:GTEC) Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.
Shares of Greenland Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,613. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $26.42.
Greenland Technologies Company Profile
