Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NYSE:GTEC) Director Peter Wang Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NYSE:GTEC) Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.

Shares of Greenland Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,613. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

