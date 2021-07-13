GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

GSKY opened at $5.82 on Monday. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. Equities analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GreenSky by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

