GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.21. 725,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,950. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.84 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $67.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.