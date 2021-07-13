Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $142.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.66.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.