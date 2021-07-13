Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79.

