Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,143,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATR opened at $140.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

