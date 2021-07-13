Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 223,391 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,408,054 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 223,391 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $331,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.32 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.