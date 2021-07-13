Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stake Reduced by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,400,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after buying an additional 114,338 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,025,000 after buying an additional 72,754 shares during the period.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.77. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

