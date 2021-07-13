Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $42,985,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 104.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.34.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

