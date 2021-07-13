Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $51,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $82,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

