Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPGLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

HPGLY traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 645. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.65. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $119.80.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

