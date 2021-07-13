Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 1,824.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,824.86 ($23.84).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,662.50 ($21.72). 325,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,656.50. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

