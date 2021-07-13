Harold L. Keene Purchases 10,000 Shares of New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NWPP) Stock

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NWPP) Director Harold L. Keene purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $19,900.00.

New Peoples Bankshares stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday.

About New Peoples Bankshares

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

