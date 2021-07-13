Hathor (HTR) Hits Market Cap of $82.05 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $82.05 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00113941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00159098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,757.06 or 1.00268906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.82 or 0.00963650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.