Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HWBK) Director Jonathan Holtaway Purchases 14,792 Shares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HWBK) Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 14,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $342,582.72.

Jonathan Holtaway also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 25th, Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,645 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $131,415.60.

HWBK stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,028. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

