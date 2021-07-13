HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 5,424 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,424 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $593.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $204.78 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $569.90. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $563.04 per share, with a total value of $281,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,983,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,359. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

