HBK Investments L P Purchases Shares of 12,800 Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

RPD opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $104.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,694 shares of company stock worth $7,855,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

