HBK Investments L P Purchases Shares of 225,000 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000.

OTCMKTS EJFAU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

