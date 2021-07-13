HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Orion Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

