Head to Head Analysis: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Digimarc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kubient and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67% Digimarc -176.70% -47.74% -40.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kubient and Digimarc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 22.90 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Digimarc $23.99 million 20.14 -$32.54 million N/A N/A

Kubient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digimarc.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kubient and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digimarc 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kubient currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.68%. Digimarc has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.47%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Digimarc.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as retail point of sale transaction processing; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; inventory management and planogram compliance; sorting of consumer packaged goods in recycling streams; counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company offers its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

