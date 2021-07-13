Head to Head Comparison: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intel and FTC Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $77.87 billion 2.94 $20.90 billion $5.30 10.70 FTC Solar $187.35 million 5.16 -$15.92 million N/A N/A

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 23.93% 27.59% 14.56% FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intel and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 13 12 12 0 1.97 FTC Solar 0 2 5 1 2.88

Intel presently has a consensus price target of $62.31, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $14.31, suggesting a potential upside of 24.78%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Intel.

Summary

Intel beats FTC Solar on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. The company also provides Internet of Things products, including high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications; and computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence methods for enhancing the search in the space of drugs. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

