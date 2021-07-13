Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Atlas Air Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.61.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.