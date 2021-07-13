Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67.

