Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Kroger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after buying an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after buying an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NYSE KR opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.