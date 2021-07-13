Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,351 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT stock opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

