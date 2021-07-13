Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 66,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.