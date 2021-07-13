Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Holdings Lifted by CAS Investment Partners LLC

CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,996,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,000 shares during the period. Herbalife Nutrition comprises approximately 4.5% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CAS Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.69% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $88,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 154,996 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

HLF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. 7,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,566. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLF. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

