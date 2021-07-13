HEROcoin Price Hits $0.0151 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $8,138.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00052914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.69 or 0.00886047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005377 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

