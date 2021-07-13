Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Hess Midstream worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

HESM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

HESM opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $604.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.17%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $753,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.