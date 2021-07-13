Hive Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. Hive has a total market cap of $155.47 million and $240.83 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000131 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001384 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 417,765,502 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

