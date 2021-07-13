HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,196 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.69% of HNI worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in HNI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HNI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HNI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in HNI by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. HNI’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 1,527 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $71,005.50. Insiders have sold 28,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,030 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

