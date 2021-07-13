Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Cut to GBX 205 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 201.25 ($2.63).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 157.40 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £808.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.25. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.