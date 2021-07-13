Hochschild Mining’s (HCHDF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.