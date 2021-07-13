Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

