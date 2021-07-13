Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $20.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of HOOK stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 407,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,675. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of $214.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

