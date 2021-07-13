Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stake Raised by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,291 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP owned about 0.21% of Hostess Brands worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 604,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.99. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

