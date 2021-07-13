Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Up 0.8%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 378 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 374 ($4.89). 23,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 99,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371 ($4.85).

Several research firms have commented on HOTC. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £470.80 million and a PE ratio of -61.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 372.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

