HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 43,833 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

