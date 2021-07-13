HRT Financial LP Boosts Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 4,917.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559,479 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,745,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,241 shares of company stock worth $10,069,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

