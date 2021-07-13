HRT Financial LP Buys 129,342 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 554.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 129,342 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPH opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

