HRT Financial LP Buys 77,810 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 166.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 150,576.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $829,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.29. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.96. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

