HRT Financial LP Buys New Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.05% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $968,000 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

