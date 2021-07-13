HRT Financial LP Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

IPO opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $77.05.

