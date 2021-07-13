HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 50,480 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,480 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,394,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $70,745,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $96,561,000 after buying an additional 1,001,234 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after buying an additional 700,058 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

