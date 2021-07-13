Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $455.65 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $479.26.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $458.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.04. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Humana by 41.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

